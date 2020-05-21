Canada Cup cancelled due to COVID-19

More than 110 teams registered for the annual South Surrey tournament

The Canada Cup, an annual tournament that brings the top women softball players in the world to South Surrey, has been cancelled.

Scheduled to take place July 3-12, the tournament was expected to be the largest event in Canada Cup’s 25-year history, with more than 110 teams registered to compete.

The Canadian Amateur Sport Society, which organizes the event, announced in a news release Thursday morning that the tournament had been called off due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s incredibly disappointing for the young athletes who count on this event as a marquee showcase tournament,” board chairman Greg Timm said in the release.

“Hundreds of scholarships for academic institutions across North America for these exceptional female athletes come out of this event, and the cancellation is a significant loss to our sport.”

Cup organizers say planning has started for the 2021 tournament, which is scheduled to take place July 2-12.

Canada’s national softball team won the last two Canada Cup championships.



