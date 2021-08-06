Canada’s Christine Sinclair (right) celebrates with Julia Grosso, who scored the winning penalty kick goal against Sweden, during the women’s soccer gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics in Yokohama, Japan on Friday, August 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada beats Sweden in penalties to win gold in women’s soccer

It’s the first-ever Olympic title for the Canadian women’s soccer team

The Canadian women’s soccer team is celebrating an Olympic title at the Tokyo Games.

Canada defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks to win the gold medal after the teams finished extra time tied at one.

After Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe denied Jonna Andersson’s attempt, Julia Grosso scored the winner to end it.

Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 34th minute but Jessie Fleming equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

Canada won bronze at the 2012 London Games and finished third again at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The Canadian Press

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

