Isaac Baker paces along a worn patch of the South Surrey track Friday (with Fraser McKay and Caiden Lee at his heels), following the launch of the Race 2 Resurface campaign. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Campaign to resurface South Surrey track launches

Project anticipated to cost $580,000

An effort to breathe new life into the South Surrey track paced off Friday (Aug. 28) afternoon, with the launch of the Race 2 Resurface campaign.

Athletes, supporters and donors gathered for presentation of the first cheque – $50,000, from Peace Arch Hospital Foundation – towards a goal of raising $480,000 in the community. The City of Surrey has committed an additional $100,000.

The track, located at 14600 20 Ave., was installed in 2006. Used by multiple groups and individuals over the years, its surface is showing signs of wear and is reaching a point where, if not addressed soon, remediation could become even more costly, officials say.

READ MORE: Record-breaking weekend for South Surrey track-and-field athletes

Ocean Athletics head coach Maureen de St. Croix said the campaign was starting to roll out earlier this year, “and then COVID hit,” bringing those efforts to a halt.

Now, with B.C. in Phase 3 of its Restart Plan, it’s time to “see where we can take this and get ‘er done,” she said.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.surreycares.org/race-to-resurface or www.oceanathletics.club

More to come…


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Athletes, supporters and sponsors gather at the South Surrey track to launch the Race 2 Resurface campaign. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Athletes and campaign supporters pose for a photo during Friday’s launch. (Tracy Holmes photo)

