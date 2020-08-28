Campaign to resurface South Surrey track launches

Isaac Baker paces along a worn patch of the South Surrey track Friday (with Fraser McKay and Caiden Lee at his heels), following the launch of the Race 2 Resurface campaign. (Tracy Holmes photo)

An effort to breathe new life into the South Surrey track paced off Friday (Aug. 28) afternoon, with the launch of the Race 2 Resurface campaign.

Athletes, supporters and donors gathered for presentation of the first cheque – $50,000, from Peace Arch Hospital Foundation – towards a goal of raising $480,000 in the community. The City of Surrey has committed an additional $100,000.

The track, located at 14600 20 Ave., was installed in 2006. Used by multiple groups and individuals over the years, its surface is showing signs of wear and is reaching a point where, if not addressed soon, remediation could become even more costly, officials say.

Ocean Athletics head coach Maureen de St. Croix said the campaign was starting to roll out earlier this year, “and then COVID hit,” bringing those efforts to a halt.

Now, with B.C. in Phase 3 of its Restart Plan, it’s time to “see where we can take this and get ‘er done,” she said.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.surreycares.org/race-to-resurface or www.oceanathletics.club

More to come…



Athletes, supporters and sponsors gather at the South Surrey track to launch the Race 2 Resurface campaign. (Tracy Holmes photo)