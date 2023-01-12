Peace Arch Curling Club curlers Sharon Beard, left, Karen Symes and Pat Cuthbert (far right) with a competitor during the By the Sea senior ladies bonspiel Jan. 6-8 at the White Rock club. (Dianne Berry photo)

Peace Arch Curling Club curlers Sharon Beard, left, Karen Symes and Pat Cuthbert (far right) with a competitor during the By the Sea senior ladies bonspiel Jan. 6-8 at the White Rock club. (Dianne Berry photo)

By the Sea ladies bonspiel a success at Peace Arch Curling Club

White Rock club hosts 3-day tournament featuring 64 female curlers

It was a fun weekend for the ladies at the Peace Arch Curling Club.

The club hosted the By the Sea senior ladies bonspiel Jan. 6-8, where 64 female curlers competed in tournament play.

Hailing from throughout the Lower Mainland and as far away as Nanaimo, the 16 teams played five games each in the three-day contest.

“It was a blast,” said Dianne Berry, Peace Arch Curling Club day ladies league co-ordinator.

“There was lots of curling, lots of food and lots of fun.”

Team McDonnell from the Langley Curling Club came in first place, narrowly defeating team Dunkin from Vancouver.

The Peace Arch Curling Club’s Furgala team placed third in the tournament.

Visit peacearchcurling.com for more information about the Peace Arch Curling Club.

