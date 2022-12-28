,,,

Bo Horvat stick given to B.C. boy lost while en route home from Edmonton

Youngster given Canucks captain’s stick at game in Edmonton, Flair unable to send to YXX

A holiday hockey memory for a young boy from Nanaimo was shattered after a mistake by Flair Airlines.

The Staite family flew out of Abbotsford to Edmonton to take in the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers game at Rogers Place in the Alberta capital on Dec. 23.

During the pregame warm-up, Canucks captain Bo Horvat noticed 13-year-old Marshall Staite – who was nearby holding a sign and wearing a Canucks toque – and handed him a stick.

The Canucks even featured the moment on the team’s Instagram page.

It was a huge thrill for Marshall and the family, who are all big Canucks fans. The family went on to witness a 5-2 Canucks win that saw Horvat score two goals and two assists.

However, the flight home on Dec. 24 had issues and the family experienced a seven-hour delay in Abbotsford due to ice on the runway. During the flight delay the family learned that Flair Airlines had also misplaced the stick. They filed a missing bag report, but they did not feel too optimistic about its return.

RELATED: Imminent snowstorm sparks travel advisory in Lower Mainland ahead of Christmas Eve

That disappointment quickly turned into hope when the family then received a text message from a stranger in Edmonton who spotted the stick. The traveller stated they were also looking for a stick and found the Staite’s with no bag tag but only a phone number.

Unfortunately the stick did not make it to the lost and found and the family has been unable to reach Flair Airlines at the Edmonton Airport. Janelle Staite, the mother of Marshall, went to Twitter to ask the Canucks to possibly send a replacement. She has not yet heard back from the Canucks or Flair Airlines.

Black Press media has reached out to Flair Airlines for comment.

The Canucks earned a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks in Vancouver on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and return to action when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (Dec. 29).

RELATED: Streaking Canucks win 3rd in a row, sink visiting San Jose Sharks 6-2

CanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Marie-Philip Poulin voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. boy gets to meet his hockey hero Alex Ovechkin, given game stick

Just Posted

Feeding birds in the winter can sometimes turn up surprises like this female Rose-breasted Grosbeak, spotted during a count in Walnut Grove, a very rare find for the Metro Vancouver area. Organizers of the annual bird count on Thursday, Dec. 29, are asking people with backyard feeders to add their numbers to the tally. (John Gordon/contributed photo)
Backyard bird counters from Langley, Surrey and White Rock will be busy Dec. 29

File photo: Tom Zytaruk
Man gets probation in Surrey cop ‘swarming’

South Surrey resident Trevor Brucki is hoping to reunite this photo, found on Boxing Day in the 16000-block of 24 Ave., with its rightful owner. (Trevor Brucki Facebook photo)
‘Precious memory’ found on South Surrey sidewalk

This sign for ‘Crescent Rock Beach’. (Contributed photo)
Polar ‘Bare’ Plunge set for Crescent Rock in South Surrey Jan. 1