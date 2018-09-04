A member of Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team in action. (Photo facebook.com/BmxFreestyleTeam)

BMX freestyle team demos at Guildford Town Centre this weekend

Robert Castillo’s squad in Surrey for ‘Extreme Sports Fest’

A pro BMX team will roll into Guildford Town Centre for a three-day “Extreme Sports Fest” demo this weekend.

Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team, billed as “the ultimate BMX stunt show experience,” will be showcased at the mall’s centre court from Friday to Sunday (Sept. 7-9), with “ramps, bikes, big tricks and massive air” promised.

The California-based team will perform freestyle big air shows and trial star tricks. “Also on site will be graffiti artist, Troy Steen, Virgin Radio’s DJ Rain spinning live, and artist Priscilla Yu to paint you a pair of customized kicks,” says an event post at guildfordtowncentre.com.

The action will happen Friday from 1 to 6:20 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5:20 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:20 p.m.

