Big wins in the water for Earl Marriott swim team

South Surrey swimmers now set for provincials in Richmond this weekend

By definition, Mariners are at home on the water.

Turns out, the Mariners from Earl Marriott are just as comfortable in it, as well.

The South Surrey school’s swim team won a Fraser Valley championship Nov. 8, after placing first out of 52 schools at the Surrey Sports and Leisure Centre. In addition to the overall title, Marriott’s junior and senior girls, as well as senior boys, won their respective team competitions.

EMS – coached by Abby Shibley-Fry and Rebecca Storey – had 51 swimmers take part in the one-day meet.

In addition to a handful of top individual performances, the Mariners were strong in relay competitions, as well.

Six relay teams won gold, six more won silver medals and seven more won bronze. Rounding out the relay competitions, three more teams were fourth and 15 more placed between fifth and 10th.

The team will now prepare for provincial swim championships, which are set for this weekend in Richmond.