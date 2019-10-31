Bianca Andreescu of Canada receives a medical treatment on her leg after suffering a knee injury during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China’s Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to injury

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu says she is withdrawing from the WTA Finals due to an injury to her left knee.

In a statement, 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she is “very disappointed” not to be able to finish the year on her terms.

Andreescu was eliminated yesterday after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova as a result of the injury, which meant she couldn’t advance to the semifinals. She is 0-2 at the tourney.

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match tomorrow against Elina Svitolina.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu makes Canadian history by reaching No. 4 in rankings

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Just Posted

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

New ‘downtown’ plan for South Surrey near its final form

Plan sets framework for highrise development north of 16 Avenue

Another emergency shelter set to open in Surrey

Opening date for King George facility not yet finalized

Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

IHIT confirms link between Paul Prestbakmo’s death and attack on White Rock man

Surrey Mayor says new city cops could patrol with RCMP by mid 2020

Councillor Jack Hundial, a Surrey Mountie for 25 years before entering politics, is skeptical

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Possible transit strike looming in Vancouver as routes overburdened

It’s the first strike notice in eight years

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

B.C. company files patent for Invisibility Cloak

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Most Read