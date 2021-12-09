BCHL

BCHL adopts use of Sporfie video review system

The junior A league experimented with the system at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack in October

After experimenting with video review at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack in late October, the BCHL Board of Governors has formally approved the use of it for regular season/playoff games.

But not every team in the league will be required to use it, according to a league news release sent out Thursday (Dec. 9) afternoon. Video review will be “for all teams that wish to adopt it,” the release reads.

The Chilliwack Chiefs are jumping on board right away. The Sporfie video system will be in place Saturday night when the Chiefs host the Cowichan Valley Capitals at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

As it debuts, only goals will be eligible for review. On-ice officials will grab an iPad at the scorekeeper’s box and use the Sporfie app to determine whether or not the puck entered the net and whether it was directed in with a kick or glove or high stick.

Goaltender interference will also be reviewable on scoring plays.

“We see this as another step towards modernizing our game and keeping pace with college and professional hockey,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “Over the next few years, we anticipate the majority of our facilities will be able to implement video review.”

RELATED: BCHL experiments with coach’s challenge, video review during preseason

RELATED: BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLchilliwack

Previous story
Pair of Semiahmoo Hockey alums picked in top 10 at WHL draft

Just Posted

Mounties say a man was shot at a residence on the 17700-block of 60 Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 9. The 17700-block of 60 Avenue is across from Fraser Downs and Elements Casino. (Image via Google Maps)
Man shot in Cloverdale

On Dec. 13-14, the Geminid meteor shower will be visible, known as one of the brightest showers of the year. (Unsplash)
120 meteors per hour to light up the night sky on Dec. 13-14

Adrienne Billy, 32, has been reported missing. (RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP searching for 32-year-old missing woman

(Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police working with Europol on ‘significant’ cybercrime investigation