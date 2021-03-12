The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)

BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

The BC Hockey League is returning to the ice.

The junior ‘A’ circuit announced Friday morning that its board of governors had approved a 2021 season – significantly shorter than a traditional schedule – following the Provincial Health Office accepting the league’s proposal for a “safe return to play” plan.

The shortened season will be played in a “pod” model, where three to four teams will play each other in five different locations across the province. A news release Friday morning did not specify what cities would serve as hubs.

The condensed season will begin the first week of April, and a full schedule – including the hub cities – will be released “in the coming weeks” according to the league.

“After months and months of hard work behind the scenes by the league’s Return-to-Play Task Force, we are pleased to make the announcement today that the BCHL will be back on the ice to play the 2020-21 season,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb in the news release.

“This entire process has always been about our players and giving them the best chance to get back to playing games and showcasing their skills, and we have accomplished that today.”

Prior to releasing details on the return-to-play plan, the BCHL official Twitter account posted a simple, two-word message: “We’re back.”

The BCHL has hired a chief medical officer who will oversee all COVID-19 safety protocols for the five-week season – including testing and a quarantine period for players and team staff.

“It’s been a long road for everyone involved with the league since we were shut down in November, but we are grateful that we get a chance to finish what we started and get our young athletes back on the ice,” said Graham Fraser, chair of the league’s board of governors.

The BCHL’s 2020-21 season has been delayed numerous times.

Last fall, teams – except for the Powell River Kings and U.S.-based Wenatchee Wild – played a handful of exhibition games within cohort groups, which the league deemed a “training season,” and the regular season was set to open Dec. 2. That date was pushed until Dec. 8 due to health orders, and then pushed forward into January and February as provincial COVID-19 restrictions were held in place.

Due to the continued closure of the Canada-U.S. border, Wenatchee is not part of the renewed season.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLSurrey Eagles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kids make ‘MAJK’ at Cloverdale Athletic Park

Just Posted

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
Surrey mom’s waffle-finding mission for fussy son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

Left to right: Sajan Kooner, Maxwell Newsome, Adam Deleeuw, Jaxon Bruce, and Kareem El-Sheikh started an online soccer training school called MAJK Training. (Submitted)
Kids make ‘MAJK’ at Cloverdale Athletic Park

MAJK Training team creates drills ‘to inspire others and bring positivity’

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judge to deliver verdict in Travis Selje case on April 22

Rituraj Grewal is accused of criminal negligence causing death in crash that killed Surrey teen

Museum of Surrey curator Colleen Sharpe examines footage from the San Francisco Earthquake of 1906. The footage and a replica San Fran street car are part of a new museum exhibition on earthquakes. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)
Shake Up: Earthquake exhibit opens at Cloverdale’s Museum of Surrey

Museum’s latest exhibition examines earthquakes and earthquake history

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed a female assault victim from New Westminster had died from her injuries, first sustained March 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
IHIT called in after woman dies following assault in New Westminster

Andywele Mullings, 42, is tentatively charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard
Spuzzum First Nation credits relationship with Hope RCMP in probe of missing woman

Hobart said police treated land, people with respect

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Kelowna, Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Colleen Findlay’s killer, Jeremy Wade Vojkovic, has been denied parole. (Pixabay)
Parole Board denies release for Lower Mainland man who murdered at 15

Maple Ridge mother of three was killed by teen in 2002

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

Most Read