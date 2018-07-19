BC Games: Opening Ceremony from Laketown Ranch

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

While the 40th annual BC Summer Games officially begin on Friday morning in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley, the opening ceremonies kicked off the four-day event Thursday evening at Laketown Ranch.

Local dancers, musicians, pipes and drums inspired, delighted and entertained not only the athletes, but the hundreds of parents, coaches, officials and volunteers.

“Our volunteers have been hard at work for months planning all aspects of the opening ceremonies to create lifetime memories,” said Jennifer Woike, President Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

“To make this a truly community event, the opening ceremony is free for everyone to attend – regardless of their involvement with the Games.”

Some of the local amateur performers included:

  • Judy Hogg Dancers
  • Steps Ahead Dance Academy Dancers
  • O’Brien Dancers
  • Carlson Dance Stomp Crew
  • Little Miss C’s (from Carlson School of Dance)
  • Carlos Rush (from Carlson School of Dance)
  • DDT Drumline

Check out some of the other sights and sounds from the Games’ opening ceremonies.

Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cloverdale lacrosse player raising money for trip to nationals

Just Posted

Cloverdale lacrosse player raising money for trip to nationals

Elijah Gill, 12, is the sole Surrey player on Team BC for PeeWee Lacrosse

Delta Student Police Academy a ‘once in a lifetime experience’ for teens

The 24 students got a chance to see inside the world of a Delta police officer

Missing woman last seen in South Surrey

Julia Yeates may be driving a vehicle without licence plates, police say

White Rock flaggers need more focus, resident says

Near-collision between a dump truck and senior with walker reported to city, police

BIA president aims to bring ‘balanced approach’ to White Rock council

Ernie Klassen enters race for councillor seat

Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

BC Games: Opening Ceremony from Laketown Ranch

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

U.S president had suggested that auto imports pose a national security risk to the U.S.

Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is under an order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

UPDATED: ICBC fights back against claims that it’s ‘ripping off’ B.C. RV drivers

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

Summerland issues State of Local Emergency in response to wildfire

Two homes under evacuation order; evacuation alert remains in place as result of wildfire

Most Read