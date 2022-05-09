Bayside Sharks, Surrey Beavers lose provincial championship games

The Bayside Sharks hosted the best of B.C. rugby Saturday at South Surrey Athletic Park, but came away as runners-up themselves.
The Sharks’ two men’s teams lost their respective provincial championship games, with the Div. 1 side falling to the UBC Old Boys Ravens, 42-17, and the Div. 3 Sharks losing their title tilt to Vancouver-based Kats RFC, 21-15.
The third Surrey squad competing in Saturday’s busy championship slate, the Surrey Beavers, lost their Div. 2 men’s final 30-15 to Axemen RFC (Squamish-Whistler-Pemberton).
In total, seven games were played at the park Saturday. Other championship games to hit the pitch were the men’s premier league final, which the UBC Thunderbirds won, 48-34 over the Castaway Wanderers; the women’s premier league final, which the Thunderbirds also won, 43-29 over Castaway; the women’s Div. 1 championship, which saw Burnaby Lake defeat Cowichan RFC 41-34; and the women’s Div. 2 final, which was won by the Vancouver Rowers in a 69-12 rout over Langley RFC.
Bayside was announced as the hosts for the B.C. club championships on March 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was the first time since 2019 that the finals had been played.
