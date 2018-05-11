John Morrow photo Bayside’s first-division men’s team lost Saturday to the Vancouver Rowers.

Bayside Sharks bitten at BC Club Rugby Championships

South Surrey/White Rock club loses twice in Abbotsford Saturday

BC Rugby Club championships did not end in the Bayside Sharks’ favour last weekend, as both of the club’s representatives lost their respective matches.

Held Saturday at Abbotsford’s Exhibition Stadium alongside a slew of other title games – ranging from premier to third division – Bayside’s top women’s team lost its premier tilt 29-12 to Kamloops, while the Sharks’ men’s first division side saw its championship hopes dashed after a 42-6 loss to the Vancouver Rowers.

For the women’s side, the defeat was just the team’s second of the entire season – their first loss also came at the hands of Kamloops – and the team finished the year with a 17-2 win-loss record.

“It was really an awesome season,” head coach Liam Beaulieu told Peace Arch News.

Saturday’s tilt got off to a rough start for the Sharks, who gave up an early try, which Beaulieu said “took the wind out of our sails a little bit.”

“It was a tough one,” he said. “Both teams played hard.”

In the men’s game, Bayside also stumbled in the game’s early stages, while the Rowers came out flying and took a 21-3 lead into halftime. In the second half, the team missed a few opportunities to narrow the lead but could not push the ball across the line, and the Rowers capitalized on their chances to extend the lead, even scoring a try at the final whistle.

