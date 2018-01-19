Bayside Shark Logan Smith (right) will play for BC Rugby’s NextGen sevens rugby team in Las Vegas and Vancouver in March. (File photo)

Bayside Shark named to B.C. NextGen sevens rugby team

Earl Marriott alum Logan Smith picked for team that will travel to Vegas in March

A member of the Bayside Sharks rugby club has been identified as one of BC Rugby’s next generation of talented sevens players.

Logan Smith, an Earl Marriott Secondary alum, was among those named to the provincial U23 NextGen Sevens squad, that will compete in March at both the Las Vegas Invitational and the Vancouver Rugby Festival.

Smith is the only member of the 11-player men’s roster from the Semiahmoo Peninsula; the rest of the team is made up of players from Burnaby Lake RFC and a number of Vancouver Island clubs.

In a news release issued Friday, BC head coach Aaron Frisby said his goal this year was to find “new talent that may have been missed by the usual pathways instead of chasing known players to represent us.” Open tryouts – held in recent weeks on both Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island pitches – gave coaches a wide range of athletes from which to choose to the team, the release notes.

“Both (men’s and women’s) squads have a ton of speed and also some up-and-coming players, so it will be exciting to see them develop,” Frisby said.

The Las Vegas tournament runs March 1-3, while the Vancouver event is set for March 8-9.

