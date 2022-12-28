Surrey Eagles goaltender Eli Pulver stopped all 39 shots faced for a shutout win over Coquitlam Express at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo: Garrett James via facebook.com/surreyeagles)

Battle of the best at the Nest in South Surrey Friday (Dec. 30)

Surrey Eagles and Nanaimo Clippers, BCHL’s top 2 Coastal Conference teams, take it to the ice

It’s a battle that’s been brewing for awhile.

After a two-week break, the Surrey Eagles, who are second in the BC Hockey League’s Coastal Conference with 41 points, will play the first-place Nanaimo Clippers, who are currently six point ahead, on Dec. 30 on home ice.

Both teams have played 28 games this season.

After splitting their two previous matchups this season – the most recent happening Nov. 20, when the Eagles came back to win 6-5 with a pair of late-game goals by Cole Galata and Oliver Gabrielson – the Surrey squad is hoping to win again at their home arena, the South Surrey Arena (2199 148th St., Surrey).

Keeping conference finals in mind, Friday’s game between the No. 1 Clippers and No. 2 Eagles could be an exciting prequel, head coach Cam Keith said.

“It’s good hockey to come and watch,” he said.

Bonkowski's 4 goals in back-to-back wins help Surrey Eagles roll into holiday break

The third-place team in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference is the Coquitlam Express, who have 33 points and have played 30 games this season.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 30).

For Eagles tickets or for more information, visit surreyeagles.ca

