Basketball back on at Salish Secondary

It seems one sport, at least, has been reinstated at École Salish Secondary.

A post from École Salish Athletics on Instagram from about 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 said, “All Salish basketball practices and tryouts resume Tuesday, Nov. 22. (sic) Please check the Salish Calendar for times.”

The announcement on social media continues a trend for Salish Athletics. Last week, the school also announced via Instagram that all athletics were being temporarily suspended.

Athletic director Allen De La Paz seems to be using an Instagram-only approach to disseminate information as both the suspension of all sports and the reinstatement of at least basketball was handled via the picture-messaging social-media platform.

A Salish Secondary School parent contacted the Reporter to say thanks for its minimal coverage of the affair as they have kids in athletics at the school and had no idea what was going on.

“It was strange how the news was posted on Instagram and that we didn’t receive an email to parents informing us of what was happening, and why, with athletics,” wrote the parent, who is also employed by the Surrey School District and asked to remain anonymous.

All athletics tryouts and practices at École Salish Secondary were originally suspended last week as Salish Secondary Athletics announced the move publically via Instagram Nov. 19, noting nothing would go ahead until a new code of conduct was written up.

“They will remain on hold until a new Salish Athletic Handbook Code of Conduct has been put in place,” the Instagram post said. “Thank you for your patience.”

There was no word from the school, or athletic director Allen De La Paz, whether or not scheduled games would go ahead for teams that were already formed and already playing games.

De La Paz still had not replied to the Reporter as of Nov. 23, despite repeated phone calls and emails.



