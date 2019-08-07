BASEBALL: Junior teams in Whalley for BCJPBL provincials this week

For all 15 games, admission is by donation to Surrey Food Bank

Following a tough regular season on the diamond, Whalley Junior Chiefs will play for the B.C. Junior Baseball League championship on home turf this week.

As host team, the Junior Chiefs earned a bye in the five-team, double-knockout playoff for the league title.

The action starts Thursday (Aug. 8) at noon with the Chiefs taking on White Rock Junior Tritons at Whalley Athletic Park (13351 105A Ave).

For all 15 games in the provincial tourney, admission is by donation to Surrey Food Bank.

Later Thursday, starting at 6 p.m., the winner of the opening game takes on the top-ranked North Delta Junior Blue Jays. The day’s other game has Langley Jr. Blaze facing Victoria Jr. Eagles at 3 p.m.

The championship final game will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

The B.C. Junior Baseball League involves players aged 15 and 16.

This season, Whalley Junior Chiefs struggled with just seven wins in 48 games, resulting in a last-place finish in the 13-team league.

White Rock finished at .500, with 24 wins and 24 losses on the season, while North Delta stormed to a 35-win finish prior to playoffs – good for second place in league standings behind top team Coquitlam Redlegs.

In the BC Premier senior league, Whalley also struggled this season with just three wins. On Sunday (Aug. 4), the league championship was won by North Shore Twins in a 9-2 final over Mid-Island Pirates.



