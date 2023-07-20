Bantam White Rock Tritons win first game of season in spectacular fashion

The Bantam White Rock Tritons on the ball field with some Senior Tritons team members, after the Bantam’s teams’ first, hard-earned win of the season. (Jenn Schotts photo)

There are several definitions of the word ‘sportsmanship’, with the common themes being a committment to fair play, ethical behaviour, and general goodwill toward an opponent.

“It is an affirmatiom that an athlete is disciplined enough to have perspective, maintain poise, and do what is best for his or her teammates,” states part of one definition.

If there is any team that has demonstrated the true essence of sportmanship this baseball season, it is the White Rock Bantam (15U) Tritons.

The Bantam squad, 0-45 the season, changed the 0 in the wins column to a 1 on Tuesday night (July 18), when a happy home crowd got to witness the team win their first game vs. the Bantam Whalley Chiefs – an extra-special game not only for the win, but because it was the last game for Leo Choi, the starting pitcher of the night, before he moved back to Korea with his family Wednesday.

Choi, who reportedly loves baseball as well fire engines, even got a visit from local firefighters, who brought a pumper truck to the parking lot beside the ball field to give him a send off with lights and sirens blaring.

“It was fantastic! There was magic in the air,” said White Rock Tritons general manager Jordan Broatch, noting that Choi was not only starting pitcher for the game, he also scored the first run and the winning run.

The game itself was a nail-biter.

The Tritons were up 2-0 by the third inning, but the Chiefs chipped away at the lead (White Rock was away team because the game was a make-up for a game in Whalley’s home park).

By the fifth, the score was 3-2 for Whalley.

By now, the Junior and Senior White Rock Tritons had finished their practice to come and cheer for the Bantam team, noted umpire Mark Bodwell on Twitter.

“It was a big crowd, and they were really loud and supportive. Every play White Rock made got a huge cheer. It was almost like being at a football match in London!” he said in his tweet.

Broatch agreed.

“Every ball that got hit – you held your breath a little bit, thinking tonight’s the night – you just didn’t want it to slip through their fingers,” he said.

Despite having such a tough season with losses, the Bantam team has shown up for every practice and every game, Broatch said.

“You feel for the kids. They work hard, every day – they’re one of the most improved teams. It’s been actually been quite impressive to watch,” he said.

“The comparison from the team back in March compared to now, is night and day.”

Broatch credited the team’s coaching staff with doing a great job, as many of the players were, perhaps, playing a tier or two above their talent level.

“(Bantam Tritons head coach) Matt (Paculan), Jason (Hotell, assistant coach) and Chris (Strain, pitching coach) have done just a tremendous job of just teaching the fundamentals and encouraging the basics… just keeping your head down, not worrying about wins and losses, and just thinking about the long-term goals,” he said.

“It’s really quite incredible, the amount of improvement these kids have had, and the fact they just keep doing it. A lot of 15-year-olds would maybe, selfishly, back out, but all of these players have just kept their head down. It’s really impressive. We could learn a lot from them.”

At the top of the seventh, Choi was at bat again.

And boy, did he hit it.

Choi “smashes the ball over the left field wall, the team’s first home run of the season,” Bodwell said in his post.

“The outpouring of sheer emotion in this game was incredible. The were parents in tears in the stands. The two older White Rock teams came onto the field and applauded the Bantams off. It had to be the best day of (Choi’s) life.”

Broatch, who noted there’s still room in the White Rock Tritons’ summer baseball camps July 24-27, is hopeful now that the Bantam team has at least one ‘W’, more wins will follow before Bantam playoffs July 27-30.

“They always say baseball has magic at times. It’s what you do sport for,” he said.

