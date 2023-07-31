Bantam baseball playoffs held in South Surrey; Delta Blue Jays win gold

The Bantam Delta Blue Jays are this year’s Premier Baseball League champions, after the White Rock Tritons hosted the playoffs over the weekend (July 27-30). (BCPBL photo/Twitter)

It was a busy weekend for baseball players on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, as the White Rock Tritons club hosted the Bantam Premier Baseball League’s (15U) playoffs.

With eight teams vying for the title at South Surrey Athletic Park, the tournament opened with pool play on Thursday (July 27), which continued through the weekend, with the Delta Blue Jays taking home the gold medal on Sunday.

After the Victoria Eagles won a tiebreaker game vs. Langley Blaze on Saturday, semi-final games started on Sunday, with the No. 1-seeded Delta Blue Jays winning 6-4 over the Mid Island Pirates, and UBC Thunder winning 9-3 vs. the Eagles.

For the championship game vs. the UBC Thunder, who were previously undefeated in the tournament, a hit from the Delta Blue Jays’ Jack Bello helped break the scoreless tie in the fourth.

Tahano Northey helped extend that lead with a hit that brought two batters in shortly after, with the Blue Jays eventually winning the championship game 5-1.

The White Rock Tritons and Okanagan A’s both went 0-3 in the tournament, while the No. 5-seeded Whalley Chiefs finished the tournament 1-2.

“The Bantam Premier Baseball League championship was an impressive introduction to the next crop of talent coming through B.C.,” said White Rock Tritons general manager Jordan Broatch on Monday.

“The tournament was a success, on and off the field, with tremendous support from our Triton families,” he noted, thanking everyone involved.

Junior Premier Baseball League playoffs start this Thursday, Aug. 2, also at South Surrey Athletic Park, with the Junior Tritons squad first playing at 12:45 p.m.

Visit tritonsbaseball.com for more information.

