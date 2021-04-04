A come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Victoria Royals gave the Vancouver Giants their second win in a row Tuesday night, March 30, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Victoria Royals gave the Vancouver Giants their second win in a row Tuesday night, March 30, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Back to the ice: Vancouver Giants resume play Sunday

Langley-based team scheduled to play three games in four days, following COVID postponement

Vancouver Giants begin a busy four days on Sunday night, April 4, when they return to the ice to play against Prince George in Kamloops.

Monday, they will play Kamloops, and Wednesday they take on Victoria under an updated schedule announced by the WHL.

The Langley-based team was originally scheduled to play the Cougars last Wednesday, March 31, but the match was postponed, out of “an abundance of caution” according to a Giants statement, after six more Kelowna Rockets players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 and all Kelowna team activities were suspended.

Leading Giants scorer Tristen Nielsen called it a “small bump in the road” that the team was ready for.

“(We knew we) were going to have battle through adversity at some point. I think we were all prepared coming in.”

Nielsen has five goals and four assists for nine points in the first three games of the season, and has recorded two-or-more points in each game.

Giants are 2-1-0 through their first three games of their 2020-21 season.

“Our first game we came out a little slow,” Nielsen remarked.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop season opener to Blazers

“[In our] second game we came out, we played the right way, we played really well as a team”

At the start of their game against Victoria, we looked like we were arrogant, like we were cocky,” but they managed to overcome a slow start with a late-in-the-game surge.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants make it two in a row

“Everyone wants to do good this year and have a good season,” Nielsen said. “Everyone is dialed in.”

Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif has registered seven assists in his past two games, both of which were Giants victories.

As well, under-age defenceman Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut and rookie goaltender Drew Sim earned his first career WHL victory

Further changes to games scheduled between April 9th and 13th will be announced by the WHL at a later date.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

Just Posted

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

A City of Surrey sign, heading northbound on King George Boulevard, reminds people to follow the COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s upward trend continues for weekly COVID-19 cases

BCCDC reports 1,153 cases from March 21 to 27 in Surrey

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fraser Valley churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Surrey Police Service confirms there is truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

A come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Victoria Royals gave the Vancouver Giants their second win in a row Tuesday night, March 30, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Back to the ice: Vancouver Giants resume play Sunday

Langley-based team scheduled to play three games in four days, following COVID postponement

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

Hundreds of people march along Yale Road near Hodgins Avenue during the Fraser Valley Freedom Rally on Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in Fraser Valley in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Large group of unmasked protesters from Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley gathered for FV Freedom Rally

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

Most Read