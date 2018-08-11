B.C. team wins Canadian Little League title, now off to Williamsport

Whalley Major Allstars celebrate their Canadian Little League Championship win Saturday in Quebec. (Photo: cbc.ca)

The boys of Whalley won their way to Williamsport on Saturday.

The Surrey organization’s Major Allstars scored the Canadian Little League Championship in a display of dominance in Mirabel, Quebec, where the team of preteens went undefeated in eight games.

Saturday’s 11-0 victory over Team Atlantic (Glace Bay) means Whalley will now travel to Pennsylvania to play in the fabled Little League World Series.

The national title is the sixth for Whalley in its long baseball history.

Through the round-robin stage of the tournament in Mirabel, Whalley earned six wins and zero losses. In Friday’s semifinal, Team B.C. topped Team Ontario by a score of 8-2.

All games were live-streamed on CBC’s website, with insightful commentary by Matthew Cullen and Tom Valcke, a former Montreal Expos broadcaster.

In Williamsport, the Little League World Series will be played starting Thursday (Aug. 16).

On Saturday, Whalley won the title in a game called after four innings, due to the “mercy” rule of scoring 10 runs more than the competition.

The team booked its trip to Quebec after winning the provincial title in Trail on July 28, with a 6-1 victory over Lynn Valley.

Whalley’s 13-player roster includes Joey Marino, Andre Juco, Kai Sheck, Ian Huang, Zeaden Pleasants, Nate Colina, Colten Myers, Jaren Ashbee, Ty Grewal, Cole Balkovec, Dio Gama, Jordan Jaramillo and Mattias Brisson. They’re coached by Mike Marino, Lucky Pawa and Dean Mayencourt.

More to come on this story.