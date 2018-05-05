B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Four groups were approved for professional club membership by Soccer Canada on Saturday, paving the way for them to potentially join the Canadian Premier League.

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got the seal of approval at the national governing body’s annual general meeting in Yellowknife.

The Canadian Premier League was approved for league membership with Soccer Canada last year, along with clubs in Hamilton and Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Could Surrey be the next stop for a pro soccer team?

CPL is set to debut as a professional men’s soccer league in the spring of 2019, and will serve as a Tier I league.

FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, still has to approve the league and its clubs.

Recognition from Canada’s national association was a necessary step before that could happen.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Just Posted

VIDEO: Buskers take to White Rock streets

First-ever event entertained hundreds

Police respond to shooting in North Delta

Delta Police say two people were shot in what appears to be a targeted but not gang-related incident

Pair of arrests at South Surrey borders

Officials say incidents were hours apart and are ‘unrelated’

Hike for Hospice to take place this Sunday

16th annual event returns to Crescent Beach

Southridge County Fair returns

Annual event boasts 450-family garage sale

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

VIDEO: Bear rescued in Abbotsford tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

VIDEO: Biggest barbecue contest in Canada kicks off in Langley

Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ at Cascades casino with funds helping B.C. firefighters burn fund

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Mobile home park under evacuation due to flooding in Merritt

More than 20 homes evacuated due to flooding along Guichon Creek

Rio Theatre a step closer to being saved after mortgage approval

A months-long fundraising campaign brought in more than $500,000 for a deposit on the property

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

Most Read