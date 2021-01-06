The Pacific Junior Hockey League announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup, and its annual Prospects and All-Star Game events on Tuesday.

B.C.’s Cyclone Cup 2021 cancelled

Challenges related to COVID-19 cites as reasoning behind the move

The Cyclone Taylor Cup will not be awarded this year.

B.C.’s three junior B hockey leagues made the announcement on Tuesday that the event would not occur due to the uncertainty and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was set to occur from April 8 to 11 at the Ladner Leisure Centre. It’s the second straight year that the event has been cancelled as the 2020 edition also did not occur due to the pandemic.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League, comprised of teams in the Lower Mainland, did state that they are still aiming to return to play sometime this year.

“We’re disappointed to announce the cancellation of the 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup. However, under the current circumstances, we believe this is the right decision to make,” stated PJHL commissioner Trevor Alto. “This way, each league can continue to focus on their own return to play for this year.”

The PJHL has teams based in Abbotsford, Aldergrove, Chilliwack, Delta, Burnaby, Langley, Mission, North Vancouver, Port Moody, Richmond, Ridge Meadows, Surrey and White Rock.

The league also cancelled the 2021 Prospects Game and the 2021 All-Star Game, both of which were set to occur later this month.

Some positive news for the league occurred on Dec. 24, as athletes under the age of 22 were allowed to participate in modified training activities under COVID-19 safety protocols. Prior to that change, only athletes under 18 could participate. Junior hockey has athletes aged 16 to 20, which meant that team members aged 19 and 20 were unable to train.

