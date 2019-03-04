Skip Jim Cotter of Vernon (talking strategy with third Steve Laycock of Saskatoon at the recent B.C. finals) suffered his first loss at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in Brandon. (Lindsay Chung - file photo)

B.C. rink tastes Brier defeat

Defending champs Team Canada roll past Jim Cotter’s Vernon rink 10-4 Monday morning in Brandon

It was not a good Monday morning at the Brier for Vernon’s Jim Cotter.

Cotter and his rink of third Steve Laycock, second Tyrel Griffith and lead Rick Sawatsky suffered their first loss at the Canadian men’s curling championships in Brandon, falling 10-4 in eight ends to defending champion Brad Gushue and Team Canada of Newfoundland/Labrador.

The match was a battle of two of the three teams sitting atop Pool B in the preliminary round standings with 2-0 records.

Gushue started the scoring early, picking up a deuce with the hammer in the opening end, then stealing a point in the second for a 3-0 lead. Cotter made a hit-and-stick with his final stone in the third end to score a pair and get back to within one, but Gushue scored three in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead.

Cotter had single points in the fifth and seventh ends, but the defending champs added a second three-spot sandwiched in between for a 9-3 lead. The B.C. champs shook hands after Gushue scored one in the eighth end.

RELATED: Vernon rink rolling at the Brier

RELATED: Vernon rink wins opening game at Brier

Cotter falls to 2-1 heading into a game at 5 p.m. Pacific with Terry Odishaw of New Brunswick.

Odishaw dropped to 1-2, giving up a steal of four in the 10th end to fall 12-7 to Alberta’s Kevin Koe, who improved to 3-0.

Koe and Gushue meet at 5 p.m.

Nova Scotia’s Stuart Thompson improved to 2-1 with a 6-5 win over Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories, who falls to 0-3.

Ontario’s Scott McDonald scored a 9-2 win over Dave St. Louis of Nunavut in a battle of teams that entered the game at 0-2.

The top four teams in each of the eight-team pools will advance to the second round-robin starting Thursday, carrying over their preliminary round records. Top four teams after the second round-robin advance to Saturday’s playoffs.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Team BC brings home first-ever gold in men’s curling from Canada Winter Games
Next story
Semiahmoo Totems topple Walnut Grove Gators in senior girls provincial basketball final

Just Posted

Man to be sentenced for indecent phone calls

Joel Perry pleaded guilty to harassing women in White Rock, Surrey and Langley

Surrey police ask for help finding suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Newton park

RCMP say woman escaped unharmed after man grabbed her from behind, threatened her and demanded sexual acts

PHOTOS: Real-look cabin built in Surrey park for four days of ‘Supernatural’ filming

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie shoot with Jim Carrey also at Joe Brown Park last summer

Surrey Liberal MPs explain why they voted against Trudeau appearing before the justice committee

Why they torpedoed a motion for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify in SNC-Lavalin controversy

Alert issued after 12 overdoses in Surrey in one day

Vancouver and Fraser Health authorities say spike in overdoses linked to cocaine

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

VIDEO: B.C. student invents better way to ship baby chicks

Langley teen applies to patent innovative design

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Shot fired as four men flee after Fraser Valley home invasion

Police seek witnesses and video footage after incident in Abbotsford

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Most Read