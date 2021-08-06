Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Brayden Lenius (19) tries to break away from a tackle by BC Lions defensive back Marcus Sayles (14) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina on Friday, August 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Brayden Lenius (19) tries to break away from a tackle by BC Lions defensive back Marcus Sayles (14) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina on Friday, August 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

B.C. Lions stage furious comeback but drop CFL opener 33-29 to Roughriders

Saskatchewan jumped to 31-0 lead and hung on for win in Regina

The Saskatchewan Roughriders stormed out of the gate Friday night but had to hold on for a hard-fought 33-29 victory over the B.C. Lions in Regina.

The Riders (1-0) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game, opening the contest with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a two-yard touchdown run by William Powell.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo then capped the next two drives with touchdown passes of 12 yards to Brayden Lenius and seven yards to Shaq Evans to up Saskatchewan’s lead to 21-0.

Fajardo threw 230 yards on the night, completing 28-of-35 attempts with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rookie quarterback Nathan Rourke started the game for the Lions (0-1) with veteran Michael Reilly dealing with elbow soreness, and threw for 194 yards, connecting on 10-of-18 attempts with two TDs and two interceptions.

Reilly was called into action in the second half and helped B.C. mount an ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt, tossing for 203 yards with one touchdown.

B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead had five catches for 136 yards and one TD.

Former CFL player, Grey Cup champion Chuck McMann of Qualicum Beach dies at age 70

Rourke, a 23-year-old native of Victoria, was picked off midway through the second quarter by Riders cornerback Nick Marshall who returned the interception for a 27-yard touchdown and gave Saskatchewan a seemingly comfortable 28-0 lead.

A 31-yard field goal by Brett Lauther with four minutes left in the half increased the cushion to 31-0.

Rourke connected with Whitehead on a 75-yard scoring pass late in the half but the B.C.’s struggles continued when the two-point convert attempt failed, making the halftime score 31-6 for the Riders.

Reilly entered in the third quarter and the Lions offence suddenly came to life. He completed nine-of-11 passes for 106 yards in the quarter and slashed the Riders lead to 32-15.

Meanwhile, Fajardo and the Riders struggled to match their first-half success.

READ MORE: Former CFL player, Grey Cup champion Chuck McMann dies at age 70

Saskatchewan was limited to two first downs in the second half after compiling 19 in the opening two quarters.

Outscored 20-1 in the second half, the Riders took a 33-23 lead on a 77-yard single by punter Jon Ryan with 2:49 left in the contest.

When the Lions returned to the field, Rourke was back in the game. He engineered a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with an 18-yard scoring toss to Bryan Burnham. Rookie kicker Takeru Yamasaki missed the convert, forcing the Lions into an onside kick.

The Lions got the ball back deep in their end with 31 seconds left but A.C. Leonard sealed the victory for the Riders with an interception.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

BC LionsCFLSaskatchewan

Previous story
Canada beats Sweden in penalties to win gold in women’s soccer

Just Posted

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Black Press Media)
Judge decides Friday to let some work slip through on Surrey’s 84th Avenue project

Cloverdale’s Paul Bennett, who was killed in a case of mistaken identity in 2018, will be honoured at his former place of work, Peace Arch Hospital, when a new staff lounge is constructed. (Contributed photo)
Paul Bennett to be honoured with memorial lounge at Peace Arch Hospital

As many as 100 commercial trucks were reportedly lined up along I-5 near Blaine, Wash. waiting to cross the border into Canada on Friday as the CBSA began a ‘sweeping’ series of strike actions. (Google Streetview screenshot)
70-100 trucks reported backed up on U.S. side of border as CBSA commences strike action

Jenna Zarantonello, 16, is described as Caucasian, 5’2” with blond hair and blue eyes. About 90 pounds, she was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue “Jordan” shirt, and a dark blue or black windbreaker.
Police ask for help finding 16-year-old North Delta girl