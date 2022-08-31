Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.runs with the ball against the Ottawa Redblacks during second half CFL football action in Montreal, Monday, October 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.runs with the ball against the Ottawa Redblacks during second half CFL football action in Montreal, Monday, October 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C. Lions acquire veteran quarterback Adams from Montreal Alouettes

The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick.

Adams fills a need for B.C. (8-2). Last week, starter Nathan Rourke had foot surgery and backup Michael O’Connor was injured in last week’s 23-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Lions return to action Sept. 9 visiting Montreal.

“Getting a player of Vernon’s calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to the playoffs,” Neil McEvoy, the Lions’ co-GM/director of football operations, said in a statement.

Montreal wasn’t finished dealing. The Alouettes also sent American defensive lineman Avery Ellis and a 2023 third-round pick to the Edmonton Elks on Wednesday for defensive lineman Thomas Costigan and defensive back Nafees Lyon, both Americans.

Adams, 29, has appeared in 67 career CFL regular-season games over the past six seasons with Montreal (2016-17, 2018-22) and Saskatchewan (2017). The California native has thrown for 6,988 yards with 43 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions.

The five-foot-11, 200-pound Adams has also rushed for 978 yards and 20 TDs on 203 carries.

Adams was originally on the Lions’ negotiation list. But he was dealt to Montreal in May 2016 for a ‘17 first-round pick that B.C. used to take McMaster receiver Danny Vandervoot third overall.

Vandervoot is currently with the Edmonton Elks.

CFLFootball

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Five-goal outburst propels U.S. to 5-2 win over Canada in women’s world hockey action

Just Posted

The Surrey-South riding map for the Sept. 10, 2022, provincial by-election. (Map: Elections BC)
Cloverdale and White Rock Chambers to hold all-candidates meeting for Surrey South riding

Students at Semiahmoo Secondary made an animated COVID-19 video to share with other youth throughout the community. (File photo).
VIDEO: South Surrey high school students make COVID-awareness video to educate youth

This travel trailer was damaged in a brush fire near the corner of 172A Street and 61A Avenue in Cloverdale on Aug. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Arson suspect arrested, released for mid-August brush fires in Cloverdale, Surrey RCMP say

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Armed, dangerous’: Tevain ‘Gucci’ Lloyd wanted again by Surrey police, for second time this year