B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Get vaccinated and get an up-close view of the game, promises one B.C.hockey team.

Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games.

Currently, the team is at the tail-end of its Junior A season. Fans have not been allowed to watch in person.

“We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,” said the team’s general manager, Tali Campbell.

“As an organization, we have talked about various ways we can keep the encouragement of getting vaccinated and we thought, let’s offer a free ticket voucher to an upcoming game for those who get vaccinated.”

It is still unknown when fans will be permitted back into the area, but when they are, Campbell said the ticket offer will stand.

To qualify, fans will need picture proof of their vaccination to email to tali@coquitlamexpress.ca.

Additionally, people can present the proof at the Express office once it reopens this August.

