The Penticton Vees revealed a new logo and colour scheme ahead of the 2022-2023 season Friday, Aug. 26. (Penticton Vees, Twitter)

B.C. Hockey League’s Langley Rivermen poke fun at new Penticton Vees logo

The Vees’ new logo marks the team’s first major rebrand in 18 years

Does the Penticton Vees new logo look familiar? The BCHL’s Langley Rivermen seem to think so.

The Rivermen’s social media team took to Twitter on Friday morning, Aug. 26, responding to the Vees’ unveiling of a new logo and colour scheme for the 2022-2023 season.

Penticton’s new look is described as a redesign of a blue and white maple leaf, prompting Langley’s team to point out the resemblance to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ iconic look.

Friday’s unveiling marked the first time in 18 years Penticton had changed its logo. The team had a branding overhaul in 2004 when the team name shifted from the Panthers to the Vees.

“I wanted to create a logo that was a blend of 1950s era hockey and the most recent Vees’ logo,” said graphic designer Luke Fraser. “My main goal was to go back in time and give the Vees a timeless and classic look.”

The Vees’ social media team, meanwhile, fired back at the Rivermen with a picture of their newly-acquired Fred Page Cup championship.

Langley’s team weren’t the only ones who thought the Vees’ new logo looked familiar.

Facebook users react to the new Penticton Vees logo on Friday, Aug. 26. (Facebook)

Penticton will start its championship defence on Sept. 23 when they host the Trail Smoke Eaters at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

“We are excited about moving forward with a new look,” said Fred Harbinson, the Vees’ head coach, general manager, and president. “Change from what you are used to is never easy, but we feel this logo will create a fresh and exciting look for our players and fans.”

READ MORE: Penticton Vees coach ‘suspended’ and stuck on a treadmill until 30 season tickets sold

