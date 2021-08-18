BC Lions’ quarterback Michael Reilly, centre, throws the ball as Calgary Stampeders close in during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

BC Lions’ quarterback Michael Reilly, centre, throws the ball as Calgary Stampeders close in during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

B.C. entrepreneur Amar Doman introduced as new owner of B.C. Lions

Asset management firm owner buys team from the estate of former owner David Braley

British Columbia entrepreneur Amar Doman is the new owner of the CFL’s B.C. Lions.

The club announced today that Doman purchased the Lions from the estate of previous owner David Braley.

Braley, a Canadian Football Hall of Famer and former senator, passed away last October.

Doman is the founder and sole shareholder of the Futura Corporation, an asset management firm.

Doman says he is excited to build a winning team and provide a great fan experience in Vancouver.

The Lions finished the 2019 season last in the West Division with a 5-13 record. They are off to a 1-1 start this year.

—The Canadian Press

BC LionsCFL

Previous story
Vancouver Giants captain Alex Kannok Leipert signs with AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP detachment. (Contributed file photo)
Surrey RCMP asking for dash-cam video following ‘serious’ collision

Aerial view rendering of the eight-lane immersed tube tunnel favoured by Metro Vancouver’s board of directors to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel. (Province of British Columbia image)
New 8-lane ‘immersed-tube’ to replace Massey Tunnel

Young Peninsula jazz drummer Oliver Fentum, formerly of Semiahmoo Secondary, will spend his Grade 12 year at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan on a scholarship. Contributed photo
White Rock jazz drummer wins prestigious scholarship to U.S. school

Sandy Gerber talks about “The Secret to Successful Romantic Relationships” during the TEDxBearCreekPark event in March 2021. The event is now known as TEDxSurrey, next planned for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Bell Performing Arts Centre. (Photo: YouTube.com)
The re-branded TEDxSurrey event books a February date at Bell theatre