Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. Team B.C. fell to 1-4 Tuesday, March 9, with a 4-3 loss to Wayne Middaugh’s Ontario Wild Card 3 foursome. (Michael Burns Photography)

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. Team B.C. fell to 1-4 Tuesday, March 9, with a 4-3 loss to Wayne Middaugh’s Ontario Wild Card 3 foursome. (Michael Burns Photography)

B.C. drops heartbreaker at Brier

Terrific final shot gives Ontario Wild Card 3 a stunning 4-3 win Tuesday in Calgary

A fantastic last-rock shot by skip Wayne Middaugh gave Ontario’s Glenn Howard’s Wild Card 3 rink a deuce and a stunning 4-3 win over Steve Laycock’s Team B.C. at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary.

The loss drops B.C. to 1-4 and all but eliminates them from championship-round contention. There are six rinks ahead of the provincial champs who have three round-robin games left, so the best B.C. can finish is 4-4. The top four rinks from Pool A meet the top four teams from Pool B in Friday’s championship round carrying their preliminary round records with them.

Laycock, from Saskatoon, had the hammer in the opening end and picked up a single point. Middaugh countered with a pair in two, and B.C. tied the game in the third.

The teams blanked the next four ends with Laycock holding the hammer. He scored a single point in the eighth. The ninth end was blanked, setting the stage for Middaugh to score two with the hammer for the win.

Laycock, Vernon’s Jim Cotter, who is throwing fourth stones, and lead Rick Sawatsky of Kelowna are each appearing in their 10th Brier while second Andrew Nerpin of Kelowna is playing in his third national championship.

The team’s fifth player, former Canadian and World junior champion Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale, has yet to make an appearance.

Heading into play Wednesday, Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson was alone in first place in Pool A at 5-0. Middaugh was second at 4-1, while New Brunswick’s James Grattan and Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs were 4-2. Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher is at 3-2 and Wild Card 1 Mike McEwen of Manitoba is at 2-3.

Laycock is tied with Gregory Skauge of the Northwest Territories at 1-4. The two rinks meet at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Wednesday, March 10. Dustin Mikkelsen of the Yukon is 0-6.

READ MORE: Granfondo is a go in Penticton


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Briercurling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harness racing to return to Fraser Downs

Just Posted

Horses and drivers practice at Fraser Downs March 4. Harness racing is set to resume March 17 at the Cloverdale track and run until April 30. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing to return to Fraser Downs

Season set to begin March 17

Seed and Stone received council approval to open a cannabis retail store in the old Giraffe Restaurant building. (Seed & Stone rendering)
Cannabis retail store approved for White Rock beach

Seed and Stone to open up across the street from the pier

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Fleetwood Place, according to an information bulletin Tuesday (March 9). (Photo: fraserhealth.ca).
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey long-term care facility

Meantime, outbreak is over at Fleetwood Villa

Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)
Alcohol comsumption to be allowed at some Delta parks

Coun. Kruger’s motion based on successful pilot in Port Coquitlam, which became permanent last month

Staff at L.A. Matheson Secondary take part in a “Red 4 BCEd” walk-in Tuesday morning (March 9, 2021). The walk-ins are meant to raise awareness for better health and safety protocols throughout B.C. schools. (Photo: Annie Ohana/Twitter)
Surrey teachers, staff take part in ‘Red 4 BCEd’ walk-ins

It’s meant to raise awareness for better health, safety protocols during the pandemic

The one-month pilot will begin March 6 on a 60-foot articulated bus and two double-decker buses. (TransLink)
VIDEO: TransLink testing out air-sanitizing technology to kill COVID-19 germs

The month-long pilot program launched Saturday using three buses, two being double-deckers

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The 2020 dip in Canadian fuel prices was short-lived, with prices in Metro Vancouver now climbing to around 150 cents per litre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Gas prices at many Metro Vancouver pumps nearing $1.50/litre

Gas analyst Dan McTeague expects the cost to continue to soar – to $1.60 per litre this May

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum poses with an example of a Surrey Police cruiser after his State of the City Address at Civic Hotel on May 7. (File photo)
District of Kent worried policing changes in Surrey could affect local budget

The Surrey RCMP is being disbanded and replaced with a new municipal police force

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

Most Read