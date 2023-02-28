At South Fraser regionals, 8 Surrey teams still in hunt for B.C. senior 4A boys berths

Meantime, seeds are determined for senior girls provincials at Langley Events Centre

Elgin Park played North Surrey in the opening game of the South Fraser regionals for 4A senior boys basketball teams at Semiahmoo Secondary in South Surrey last Friday, Feb. 24. The tournament continues this week, ending Friday evening, March 3. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Four Surrey school teams are still in the hunt for the 4A South Fraser boys basketball championship, and eight still have a shot of playing at the B.C. hoops championships.

In a tournament at Semiahmoo Secondary in South Surrey, the four best teams will earn berths at the provincial finals in Langley starting next week (March 8-11).

By later tonight (Tuesday), two of those teams will be known following semi-final games involving Fleetwood Park and Holy Cross (6:30 p.m.), and Semiahmoo and Tamanawis (8:15). The winners of those games advance to Friday night’s final (March 3) and earn guaranteed trips to Langley Events Centre, but the losers must win playoff games Thursday to advance to provincials.

The other four Surrey teams that still have a shot of going to the B.C. finals are Elgin Park, Lord Tweedsmuir, Enver Creek and Queen Elizabeth.

Starting last Friday, Semiahmoo has hosted the South Fraser regionals for 4A senior boys teams (largest school enrolment), where Surrey teams have dominated. Scores and schedules are posted on South Fraser Basketball Commission’s website (https://sites.google.com/view/southfraserbasketball/championship-pages/aaaa-boys).

The many provincial championship basketball tournaments will again take place at Langley Events Centre, starting with junior boys, followed by junior and senior girls (March 1-4) and senior boys (March 8-11), in multiple tiers.

Meantime, seeds have been determined for the 2023 senior girls provincials at Langley Events Centre, where games start Wednesday (March 1).

West Vancouver’s Mulgrave Titans (2A), Victoria’s St. Michaels University School Blue Jags (3A) and Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators (4A) were announced as top seeds for their respective tiers.

In 2A, Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders are the fourth seed, with Pacific Academy Breakers (#11 seed) also in the battle for B.C. crown.

In the 3A tier, the lone Surrey-area team in the hunt is Clayton Heights, #13 seed.

The 4A field will involve North Delta’s Seaquam Seahawks (#5 seed), but no Surrey teams are in that tournament.

In junior girls action, Surrey’s Holy Cross is the #4 seed heading in, and Lord Tweedsmuir’s team is ranked #6.

All the provincial schedules and scores are posted to bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

B.C. High School Basketball