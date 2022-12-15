Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

Previous definition was one woman and one man

Skate Canada has updated its policies so that ice dance or pairs teams competing domestically can be composed of any two athletes.

Canada’s governing body of figure skating announced Tuesday that its definition of “team” for athletes training in the Podium Pathway will be revised to consisting of “two skaters.”

The previous definition was one woman and one man.

Skate Canada said in a tweet that there are no new event categories, and any team can enter the pair or ice dance disciplines at any Skate Canada domestic event.

The Podium Pathway is a high-performance training path for athletes looking to compete at national or international championships.

The definition and the language will be updated in Skate Canada’s rule book, Podium Pathway documents and the scoring system.

“Ice dance is my passion, and although beautifully steeped in tradition, the future of our sport depends on looking critically and assertively at who and who is not represented,” said Kaitlyn Weaver, a two-time Olympian and a member of Skate Canada’s Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility Operating Committee.

“All skaters deserve to have a home on the ice — inclusive of their fullest selves. I look forward to seeing that become a reality in the competitive arena.”

RELATED: Transgender cyclist wins world title, backlash ensues

Figure Skating

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers
Next story
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen off to strong offensive start in Switzerland

Just Posted

Students, staff, and alumni judge the annual “Christmas Doors Contest” Dec. 14 at Lord Tweedsmuir. Pictured (from left): student Summer Tumulak, alumnus Alan Clegg, vice-principal Danielle Garbe, and student Santhosh Senthil. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Students “deck the doors” at Lord Tweedsmuir for annual contest

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates a win at the end of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal soccer game against the Netherlands on Dec. 10. Argentina plays France in the Cup final this Sunday morning, Dec. 18, starting at 7 a.m. Pacific time. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
World Cup final game on 2 big screens at Surrey theatre in Muslim Food Bank fundraiser

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Creepy Xmas’ event in Surrey promises ‘live horror theatre experience’ for 6 nights

A file photo shows a dead chum salmon in the Delta River after it had returned more than 1,000 miles from the ocean to spawn. In Surrey and Coquitlam, hundreds of fish died after a construction company contaminated creeks with toxins in 2017. (Courtesy Photo / Ned Rozell)
Contractor fined $2.8M for spills that killed hundreds of fish in Coquitlam, Surrey creeks

Pop-up banner image