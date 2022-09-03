Hilary Knight of the USA, centre, in action, during the IIHF World Championship Women’s hockey semi-final match between USA and the Czech Republic, in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Hilary Knight of the USA, centre, in action, during the IIHF World Championship Women’s hockey semi-final match between USA and the Czech Republic, in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Another Canada-US final set for women’s ice hockey worlds

Canada routed Switzerland 8-1 after the Americans beat the Czech Republic 10-1.

Canada and the United States set up another showdown in the final of the women’s ice hockey world championship after blowout wins in Saturday’s semifinals.

Canada routed Switzerland 8-1 after the Americans beat the Czech Republic 10-1.

Since the inaugural women’s worlds in 1990, Canada and the U.S. have faced each other in every final except 2019, when the Americans beat Finland for the title.

Canada has won the world championship 11 times and the United States nine times. They go at it again on Sunday.

Canada beat the U.S. in overtime in last year’s final in Calgary, which ended a run of five straight titles by the Americans. Canada also beat the U.S. in the Olympic final in Beijing in February but the U.S. topped the Canadians 5-2 on Tuesday in the group stage.

Amanda Kessel scored a hat trick to help the U.S. keep alive its streak of reaching the final at every worlds.

The U.S. led the Czechs, playing their first semifinal, 6-0 after the first period and added two more goals in each of the second and third periods.

Taylor Heise had two goals and three assists, and Hilary Knight scored twice to extend her own all-time tournament records to 89 points and 53 goals.

Klara Hymlarova made it 7-1 midway through the second.

Canada had seven different scorers against Switzerland, with Marie-Philip Poulin the only player to net twice.

– The Associated Press

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s Jourdain, Makdessi lose by decision as UFC holds first fight card in France

Just Posted

A CARP-hosted forum Tuesday evening on the policing transition in Surrey took a pro-RCMP stance, with organizers saying information has not been forthcoming from Surrey Police Service .
CARP-sponsored meeting on Surrey policing issue takes pro-RCMP stance

Sketch of the proposed commercial building on 64 Avenue in North Delta, on the site of the former Sundowner Pub. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Former Sundowner Pub site eyed for 4-storey office building on Delta/Surrey border

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Devoted’ man who died after fight with Newton neighbour mourned by family, friends

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘MVP’ event to get ball rolling for Surrey Sports Hall of Fame in mid-September