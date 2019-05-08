Anarchy Angels in roller derby games at Cloverdale rink, with roller disco party to follow

Jonestown Mascara, Trish Trash and other skaters with Anarchy Angels in action Saturday

The second annual Battle by the Border tournament will bring women’s flat-track roller derby games to Cloverdale Curling Rink on Saturday (May 11).

The afternoon event will see three teams in action, with doors to open at 11 a.m.

Anarchy Angels face Cherry City’s 8 Wheel Assassins at noon, followed by Cherry City against NWO Wolfpack at 2:30 p.m. and Anarchy Angles in a battle with NWO at 5 p.m.

“Saving the best for last: we finish the day with a Roller Disco Party!” promises a Facebook event post. “Bring your own skates, if you have them, or rent a pair on site from Roller Skate Victoria and show us your moves!”

Tickets are $10 at the door, or free for kids 12 and under.

The Anarchy Angels team is part of the Greater Vancouver Roller Derby Association (GVRDA), formerly known as Mainland Misfits Roller Derby Association.

Since the team’s birth in 2007, the Anarchy Angels have been “on a mission to skate hard, hit hard and play hard in derby, in friendship and in life,” says a team bio at gvrda.com.

The team’s 2019 roster includes nearly two dozen colourfully-named Angels, including Jonestown Mascara, Trish Trash, Cruel T, Kitty Glitter, Va Va Voom La Doom and others.

Meantime, the 8 Wheel Assassins, part of the Cherry City league in Salem, Oregon, have played Anarchy Angels twice before, with the Angels “pulling out two close but firm wins,” according to the Facebook event post. “This is sure to be a rough and close game! Cherry City has been climbing the WFTDA (Women’s Flat Track Derby Association) rankings and are sure to put up quite a fight.”

The NWO Wolfpack team is based in Chilliwack.

Saturday’s event will include intermission entertainment, half-time contests and random prize draws throughout the day.

