An ‘integral part’ of Surrey United success, Ari Adams exits to coach UFV women’s soccer team

Arianne (Ari) Adams is the new head coach of the UFV Cascades women’s soccer program in Abbotsford. (Photo: UFV Athletics)

Arianne (Ari) Adams is leaving Surrey United to head-coach the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s soccer team.

The Abbotsford-based school announced the hiring on Thursday (Jan. 26).

Adams is currently the assistant technical director and female development lead at Surrey United Soccer Club, where she has coached in the BC Soccer Premier League since 2014.

She also holds a national B coaching licence from the United States Soccer Federation and has also previously spent time as an assistant coach with the Simon Fraser University women’s soccer program from 2011 to 2014.

WSOC: Cascades welcome Arianne Adams as head coach of women's soccer program https://t.co/OZ69d2DeOz — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) January 26, 2023

“I have worked with some of the current players as youth players, so I know the group fairly well,” Adams said.

“I’ve followed them for the past few seasons, and I know what we have to do to be successful on the field. There’s going to be a bit of work to do, but the girls all seem to be invested in creating change, and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Adams replaces Niko Marcina, a graduate of Surrey’s Tamanawis Secondary, who in 2022 led the Cascades to an eighth-place finish in Canada West’s Pacific Division with a record of one win, eight losses and five draws. He was let go by UFV in December.

Adams played from 2007 to 2010 at SFU, including two years as a captain that culminated in A.I.I All Conference Team and Tournament MVP honours, as well as an NAIA All American Honourable Mention. She was named BC Soccer’s “woman of distinction” in 2020.

“I’m excited about creating a new team culture for this group. I know some of the players on a personal level already, but I intend to get to know them all on a personal level over the next few weeks so when we get into the fall it’s more of a family than anything.”

Adams will continue in her role at Surrey United through the evaluation and team placement process while she transitions into this new role at UFV over the coming months.

United’s Technical Director, Jeff Clarke, said Adams has been an integral part of the success of the club over the last eight years, “most notably being her commitment to the club and its membership through COVID and all of the many Return To Play challenges,” Clarke noted.

“She has earned this advancement opportunity with UFV and I believe that she will be very successful. She will always be a part of the SUSC family and we hope to continue working together with her throughout the different levels of the player development pathway.”

RELATED: Niko Marcina not returning as UFV Cascades women’s soccer head coach

abbotsfordsoccerUFV Cascades