‘Amazing feats of strength’ in Surrey at B.C. Boulder Provincials

Close to 200 climbers will be in Surrey for the B.C. Boulder Provincials this weekend (Nov. 23-24).

Athletes aged eight to 39 will compete at the Surrey location of The Hive Climbing & Fitness, at 11125 124 St. in the Bridgeview area.

“This is an opportunity to get their provincial ranking, to advance to Nationals, and to see who’s the best in B.C.,” said Kate Bell, an organizer of the event.

“We have nearly 200 athletes coming through the gym this weekend (so) it’s going to be busy and a lot of fun,” she added. “We’ve hosted many such competitions at our first two locations but this is Hive Surrey’s first big sanctioned competition – always an exciting time.”

The Open Finals are open to spectators on Sunday (Nov. 24) from 6 to 8 p.m.

“This is a chance to see some amazing feats of strength, flexibility, and smarts, and see what the top climbers in the province can achieve under pressure,” Bell said.

• RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: ‘Bouldering’ climbers hit new Hive gym in Surrey, third in a chain.

The “bouldering” type of climbing is done without ropes.

“It’s a sub-genre of climbing,” explained BradBlackwell, the facility’s GM, when it opened in Surrey last April. “Most people are probably more familiar with top-rope climbing, where you’re kind of roped in, or sport climbing – same thing, you’re roped in. But bouldering is a different style, a little more focused on power and more varied types of movements. The fun thing is you can come do it on your own, you don’t need a climbing partner, the walls are always here. All you really need is a pair of shoes and a chalk bag, some motivation and you’re good to go.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter