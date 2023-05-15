Celebrating a big putt at a 2022 RBC PGA Scramble Regional Final. (Megan Robinson/PGA of Canada)

Amateur PGA events coming to Kelowna courses

The Kelowna golf events are held on May 29, June 27, and July 23

Three Professional Golfers Association (PGA) events are coming to Kelowna, and one is for women only.

The RBC PGA Scramble is Canada’s largest grassroots amateur golf program. The local qualifying events will be making stops in Kelowna on May 29, June 27, and July 23.

The winners of each local qualifier are invited to participate in the Regional Finals later in the summer. The competition is open to teams of four amateur golfers with an up-to-date Golf Canada handicap.

On July 23, the Black Mountain Golf Club is hosting the female-only qualifier event.

For more information and to register visit rbcpgascramble.com.

READ MORE: Expect the unexpected at this Kelowna golf course

READ MORE: Vernon golf pro makes history with non-tournament 58

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaGolfOutdoors and Recreation

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First steps underway for new indoor facility at Cloverdale Athletic Park
Next story
Earl Marriott Secondary’s Grade 8 boys rugby team are Surrey, South Fraser champs

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. As of May 15, 2023, the Society still did not have a new lease agreement with the City of Surrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Still no lease agreement for Cloverdale’s Heritage Rail

Surrey council approved a corporate report Monday night about expanding 72 Avenue from 152 Street through to 176 Street. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey looks to expand 72 Avenue east from 152 Street to 176 Street

The back-side of a home located at 132 Street and 15A Avenue. The City of Surrey last month billed the owner $19,300 for cleanup work. (Sobia Moman file photo)
Owner of derelict South Surrey home billed $19K for cleanup

Genesis Theatre presents a special musical event on Tuesday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the support of its volunteers, clients, colleagues, and local community over the past year. Headlining the show will be Vancouver’s premier pop choir, Top Line Vocal Collective (pictured). (submitted photo)
Vancouver pop choir to headline free concert at Delta’s Genesis Theatre