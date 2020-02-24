All-Surrey battle for South Fraser boys basketball title

At Tamanawis, the top four teams will go to provincials

North Surrey battles Lord Tweedsmuir in a game Friday (Feb. 21) at the South Fraser boys 4A high school basketball championships at Tamanawis Secondary. Tweedsmuir won 97-62. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

And then there were eight.

It’s an all-Surrey competition for regional bragging rights at the South Fraser 4A boys high school basketball championships, played at Tamanawis Secondary, with the top four teams heading to provincials in March.

Teams that still have a shot at glory are Fleetwood, Tamanawis, Holy Cross, Lord Tweedsmuir, North Surrey, Queen Elizabeth, Frank Hurt and Semiahmoo.

Updated draw pic.twitter.com/cfukSHSsob — South Fraser Basketball (@sfchampionships) February 23, 2020

Today (Monday), Fleetwood will take on Tamanawis at 6:30 p.m., and Holy Cross meets Tweedsmuir starting at 8:15. Other games will see Semi play Frank Hurt at 3 p.m., and North Surrey battle Q.E. at 4:45 p.m.

The South Fraser finals and 3/4-place games are set for Thursday (Feb. 27) at 6:45 and 5 p.m., respectively.

Elsewhere, the 4A girls provincials get going Wednesday (Feb. 26) at Langley Events Centre. Surrey-area teams involved in the four-day tourney are Semiahmoo, Earl Marriott and Lord Tweedsmuir. The 2A girls provincial championship runs concurrently, with teams from Holy Cross and Southridge involved.

On the junior high school basketball circuit, the girls get going Thursday (Feb. 27) with Fleetwood Park the only Surrey-area team involved in the 21-team tourney. The Dragons play Duchess Park in their opener, at noon Thursday at the LEC.

The junior boys are action at Langley Events Centre until Tuesday (Feb. 25, with Sir Winston Churchill facing Kelowna in one semifinal today (Monday), and St. Patrick battling Walnut Grove in the other.

On Saturday (Feb. 22), Holy Cross, Enver Creek, Fleetwood Park and Elgin Park were among second-round losers at the junior boys provincials.

Scores and schedules for all levels are posted to bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

