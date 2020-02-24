North Surrey battles Lord Tweedsmuir in a game Friday (Feb. 21) at the South Fraser boys 4A high school basketball championships at Tamanawis Secondary. Tweedsmuir won 97-62. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

All-Surrey battle for South Fraser boys basketball title

At Tamanawis, the top four teams will go to provincials

And then there were eight.

It’s an all-Surrey competition for regional bragging rights at the South Fraser 4A boys high school basketball championships, played at Tamanawis Secondary, with the top four teams heading to provincials in March.

Teams that still have a shot at glory are Fleetwood, Tamanawis, Holy Cross, Lord Tweedsmuir, North Surrey, Queen Elizabeth, Frank Hurt and Semiahmoo.

Today (Monday), Fleetwood will take on Tamanawis at 6:30 p.m., and Holy Cross meets Tweedsmuir starting at 8:15. Other games will see Semi play Frank Hurt at 3 p.m., and North Surrey battle Q.E. at 4:45 p.m.

The South Fraser finals and 3/4-place games are set for Thursday (Feb. 27) at 6:45 and 5 p.m., respectively.

• RELATED STORY: Storm, Totems win South Fraser senior girls basketball titles.

Elsewhere, the 4A girls provincials get going Wednesday (Feb. 26) at Langley Events Centre. Surrey-area teams involved in the four-day tourney are Semiahmoo, Earl Marriott and Lord Tweedsmuir. The 2A girls provincial championship runs concurrently, with teams from Holy Cross and Southridge involved.

CLICK HERE to view the girls 4A draw at provincials.

On the junior high school basketball circuit, the girls get going Thursday (Feb. 27) with Fleetwood Park the only Surrey-area team involved in the 21-team tourney. The Dragons play Duchess Park in their opener, at noon Thursday at the LEC.

The junior boys are action at Langley Events Centre until Tuesday (Feb. 25, with Sir Winston Churchill facing Kelowna in one semifinal today (Monday), and St. Patrick battling Walnut Grove in the other.

On Saturday (Feb. 22), Holy Cross, Enver Creek, Fleetwood Park and Elgin Park were among second-round losers at the junior boys provincials.

Scores and schedules for all levels are posted to bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

B.C. High School Basketballbasketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many medals for Surrey-area athletes at B.C. Winter Games
Next story
HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Just Posted

Man pleads guilty to stabbing woman, off-duty cop outside North Delta elementary school

The suspect, whose name is under a publication ban, faced 10 charges in relation to this incident

All-Surrey battle for South Fraser boys basketball title

At Tamanawis, the top four teams will go to provincials

Surrey RCMP boss Brian Edwards on moving forward, and what keeps him awake at night

Edwards spoke with Now-Leader reporter Tom Zytaruk about what he’s learning and hopes to accomplish as Surrey’s top cop

Hopes are for ‘focus on Surrey investments’ when Horgan speaks in March

Luncheon at golf course planned by Surrey Board of Trade

White Rock cadets nab medals at Vernon competition

Thirteen members of 907 Squadron compete at regional meet

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

UPDATE: Two missing scout leaders found near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, prior to search for two leaders who’d gone for help

Most Read