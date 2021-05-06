AHL approves Canucks’ franchise relocation to Abbotsford

Board of Governors approves move, season set to start on Oct. 15

The AHL Board of Governors has approved the Vancouver Canucks decision to move their franchise to Abbotsford. (File photo)

The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the Vancouver Canucks affiliate franchise relocation from Utica, N.Y. to Abbotsford.

The league shared the results of the meeting online this afternoon.

The team has been approved to play at the Abbotsford Centre beginning with the 2021-22 AHL season.

The league also announced that the AHL franchise owned by the New Jersey Devils will relocate from Binghamton, N.Y. to Utica.

Division alignment and schedule formats for the 2021-22 season, which will begin October 15, will be announced at a later date.

abbotsfordFraser ValleyhockeyNHLvancouver canucks