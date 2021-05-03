Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford temporarily severs ties with Canucks forward Jake Virtanen

Abbotsford dealership condemns sexual misconduct, may bring Virtanen back pending investigation

Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford has temporarily ended its relationship with Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford's Magnuson Ford has temporarily ended its relationship with Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford has removed any association with Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen following the recent sexual misconduct allegations that came to light over the weekend.

Virtanen had been a brand ambassador for the Abbotsford dealership for the past few years. He had visited the dealership for autograph signings and participated in radio promotions during that time.

“Magnuson Ford has no current promotions with Jake,” Layne Magnuson told The News, noting the decision to temporarily sever ties came about following the recent news. “We’re going to reassess our relationship after the completion of the investigation. Magnuson Ford does not condone sexual misconduct of any kind.”

The News had noticed that the Magnuson Ford Facebook page had deleted previously posted videos featuring Virtanen by Saturday night. A few photos featuring Virtanen from 2019 remain on the dealership’s Instagram page.

The pausing of the Magnuson Ford partnership comes days after Virtanen stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament.

The Canucks placed the Yale Secondary grad on a leave of absence following allegations of sexual misconduct that were revealed on Saturday.

The Canucks say they have “engaged external expertise” to assist in an independent investigation and Virtanen has been placed on leave as the team awaits more information.

An NHL spokesperson said Saturday that the league is aware of the serious allegations and will not comment until the results of the independent investigation are complete.

Most Read