Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club ready to host RBC Canadian Open qualifier

Ledgeview Golf Club General Manager Brad Clapp says the course is ready for Friday’s RBC Canadian Open regional qualifier. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Friday’s RBC Canadian Open qualifier event will be Ledgeview’s unofficial relaunch after year’s of building back from a devastating clubhouse fire and the effects of Trans Mountain Pipeline construction.

The 2016 blaze decimated the clubhouse while Trans Mountain Pipeline construction drastically altered the course over a two-year period. Now, with a new clubhouse and restaurant and the course fully back and even better, Ledgeview General Manager Brad Clapp is excited to show off what he calls “one of the province’s premiere golf destinations.”

“We haven’t been whole since 2016,” he said just days before welcoming Canadian Open qualifiers.

We are excited to welcome all competitors next week. Spectators will also be permitted. https://t.co/R6S1jyX7r3 — Ledgeview Golf Club (@LedgeviewGolf) May 5, 2023

With Friday’s weather forecast calling for sunny skies and soaring temps, Clapp says Ledgeview is ready for its close up.

“Chad Burns, our golf course superintendent, has been with us for 30 years,” Clapp said. “He will have this golf course dialled in for Friday’s qualifier.”

Golf Canada officials will be on hand this week to help set up the course and “get it the way they want.” Clapp said Golf Canada “will have a winning score in mind,” and work to set things up accordingly. There will be six easy, six medium and six hard pin placements.

The course will be tipped out and measure around 6,247 yards. Because of the new greens on holes 12 and 18, the stimpmeter rating should be 9.5 to 10 so that all the greens are consistent and fair.

Clapp expects hole #6 and hole #12 to be the most difficult for competitors.

“We’ve added 40 yards to #6 and #12 has a new green,” Clapp said.

According to Clapp, the keys to success for working a ball around Ledgeview are simple.

“Give yourself as many chances for birdie as possible,” he explained. “Patience is key. Don’t be aggressive where you don’t need to be.”

While not a long golf course by today’s standards, Ledgeview’s sloping greens and fairways provide a robust defence against par. Clapp expects the winning score to be four or five under.

Because Ledgeview’s qualifier attracted 138 entrants, Friday’s winner gains automatic entry into the RBC Canadian Open, to be held June 6 – 11 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto. It also means the top 15 per cent of finishers get a second chance at making the Open if they choose to enter the final qualifying event held at Coppinwood Golf Club in Ontario.

Spectator’s who come out for Friday’s event, which is free to attend, will see a lot of local faces. Clapp said they have a “pretty diverse” mix of age and demographic attempting to secure a spot at our country’s national golf championship. Players such as Kevin Stinson, James Allenby and Kevin Spooner will be in attendance.

Ledgeview employee Sher Sidhu will compete as will Brett Webster and Ian Mulder, both contemporaries and friends of Ledgeview legends Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin.

Clapp is also excited too see some members of the Robert Bateman Secondary School golf team attempt to qualify.

Qualifying action tees off around 7:30 a.m.

