Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here in preseason action on Oct. 5 against the Vancouver Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre, has been released from his professional try out. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here in preseason action on Oct. 5 against the Vancouver Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre, has been released from his professional try out. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen released by Edmonton Oilers

Former Canucks first round draft pick fails to stick with NHL team

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has been released from his player try out agreement with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers made the announcement on Thursday (Oct. 6).

The former Yale Secondary student played with the Oilers against the Vancouver Canucks last night in Abbotsford and registered one assist.

He appeared in six preseason games with the Oilers and collected two assists to go along with six shots on goal.

Virtanen now has the ability to sign with a professional team elsewhere. He did play for the Kontinental Hockey League’s HC Spartak Moscow in 2021-22, but left the team early and had a portion of his one-year contract cancelled.

Virtanen collected 16 points in 36 games in the KHL.

RELATED: Ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen reportedly leaves Russian pro hockey team

The former Vancouver Canucks first round draft pick was placed on leave by the Canucks on May 1, 2021 following allegations of sexual misconduct. He was then placed on unconditional waivers on July 25 and cleared waivers. The Canucks then bought out the remainder of his contract.

He was eventually charged with sexual assault on Jan. 27, 2022 following a Vancouver Police Department investigation.

Virtanen went to trial this summer and was found not guilty of sexual assault on July 26, 2022.

RELATED: BREAKING: Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf review first quarter of 2022 NFL season

Just Posted

Scarecrows are seen at Art’s Nursery during their seventh annual Scarecrow Stroll fundraiser in 2021. This year’s stroll is underway and runs until Oct. 31. (Photo: Dan Ferguson)
‘Scarecrow Stroll’ charity event returns to Art’s Nursery

Eight candidates hoping to win a school trustee position in the upcoming municipal election (Oct. 15) met at KPU’s Cloverdale campus Oct. 4 for an all-candidates meeting hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale hosts all-candidate meeting for school trustees

Elgin Park Secondary students explore all of the different career options presented to them for WorkBC’s ‘Find Your Fit’ event. Mattia Trentanove operates a flight simulator. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: ‘Find Your Fit’: Elgin Park students explore post-graduation career options

Some of the artwork that Surrey RCMP, ICBC and volunteers were handing out to remind drivers to slow down outside in school zones. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Students’ artwork handed out to remind Surrey drivers to slow down in school zones