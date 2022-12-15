Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is off to a strong start with Visp EHC of the Swiss League. (Visp EHC photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen off to strong offensive start in Switzerland

Former Vancouver Canucks draft pick has 14 points in seven games for Visp EHC

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is off to an excellent start with Visp EHC of the Swiss League and has scored 14 points in seven games.

The former Vancouver Canucks first round draft pick is tied for third on the team in goals with nine despite playing far fewer games than many of his teammates.

Visp EHC ranks third in the Swiss League with a record of 17-9-1-2 and the team has a record of 5-1-0-1 with the Yale Hockey Academy product in the lineup. He recorded his first Swiss League hat trick in a 9-3 Visp victory over the Ticino Rockets on Dec. 6. He was named the player of the game for his efforts.

The team has five games remaining in December, nine in January and then wrap up the regular season on Feb. 5, 2023.

Virtanen signed a two-year contract with the club on Nov. 6.

He also inked a professional tryout with the Edmonton Oilers in September, but he failed to earn a spot on that team. He appeared in six preseason games with the Oilers and collected two assists to go along with six shots on goal. His final appearance with the team was when the Oilers played the Canucks in Abbotsford on Oct. 5.

In 2021-22 he played 36 games in the Kontinental Hockey League with HC Spartak Moscow and recorded 16 points.

Virtanen went to trial this summer after being charged with sexual assault and was found not guilty of sexual assault on July 26.

