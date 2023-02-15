Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has joined the DEL’s Fischtown Pinguins. (Fischtown Pinguins photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has joined the DEL’s Fischtown Pinguins. (Fischtown Pinguins photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen joins DEL’s Fischtown Pinguins

Former Vancouver Canucks first round draft pick had contract terminated by Swiss League club

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is now a member of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga’s (DEL) Fischtown Pinguins.

The former Vancouver Canucks’ first-round draft pick was put on the market by EHC Visp of the Swiss League after he reportedly alienated his teammates with his behaviour.

He recorded 25 points in 21 games for EHC Visp, but reports stated that he got into a fight with Daniel Eigenmann during a game on Jan. 31 and was then no longer wanted on the team. The website swisshockeynews.com reported that EHC Visp has terminated his two-year contract.

The Pinguins confirmed the signing on their website and Virtanen stated that he is pleased to receive another opportunity.

“I’m more than happy that the Pinguins are giving me the chance to show that I’m a decent person and a good hockey player here in the north,” he said. “I will do everything to ensure that the trust placed in me is rewarded.”

Team manager Alfred Prey said that Virtanen knows what needs to be done to be a strong member of the Pinguins.

“We discussed everything with Jacob, articulated our ideas and wishes and are sure that Jake also has a clear goal in mind,” he said. “We always look to the future which one can try to determine, the past is passe.”

The website also pointed out that Virtanen has an option to return to the team for 2023-24. He may be deployed this season for the club.

The Pinguins are located in Bremerhaven, Germany and joined the DEL in 2016-17. The team currently has a record of 25-18-4-1 and are in eighth place in the 15-team DEL. The team’s leading scorer is former Vancouver Canucks sixth round draft pick Alex Friesen, who has 35 points in 48 games. Friesen played three seasons for the Utica Comets and suited up in one game for Vancouver in 2015-16.

The regular season concludes for the Pinguins on March 5.

RELATED: Swiss League team forces management to remove Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen ahead of playoffs

abbotsfordBreaking Newshockeyvancouver canucks

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Best of the best,’ and biggest: 1,500 softball players coming to Surrey for 2023 Canada Cup

Just Posted

File photo: Tom Zytaruk
Surrey councillor asks if city is getting ‘proportionate’ share from Metro Vancouver

Vancouver woman Jessica Kane is charged with manslaughter and adminstering overpowering drugs, among other things, in her work at an escort service. (Metro Creative stock)
More charges laid against sex worker accused of drugging men in Surrey, Langley

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
WATCH: KPU’s ‘O Canada’ video remixes anthem with rarely-heard lyrics, graphic-novel look

A crew works on the site of the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex, located on the north end of the Fairgrounds. The twin rinks are expected to be ready to go for the 2024-2025 hockey season. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
UPDATE: Council approves 3rd contract for Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex