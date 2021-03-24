Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool was allegedly in a bar fight earlier this month in California and video shows him apparently kicking someone in the head. (Air Jordan website)

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool allegedly involved in bar fight

Footage of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver kicking man in head earlier this month surfaces online

Video has surfaced of Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool engaged in a late-night bar fight in Southern California earlier this month.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of the Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad and current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver apparently breaking up a fight, but then proceeding to kick someone in the head.

The scuffle continues and can be seen in the link below. (WARNING: FOUL LANGUAGE)

According to TMZ, Costa Mesa police did respond to a call regarding the fight, which occurred on March 13, but when they arrived everyone involved were no longer at the scene. No charges or arrests have been made.

Claypool is coming off of a successful rookie season in the NFL that saw him collect 873 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. Earlier this year he signed a promotion deal with Nike’s Jordan brand.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool signs with Nike’s Jordan brand

abbotsfordFootballNational Football LeagueNFL

