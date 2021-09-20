Abbotsford hosting Vancouver Canucks training camp, preseason game

All eyes of Canucks Nation will be on the Abbotsford Centre later this week for big events

Elias Pettersson greets young fans outside Abbotsford Centre in 2019. The Canucks forward is not yet signed, so it’s unclear if he will return to Abbotsford for training camp or a preseason game later this week. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford will be the centre of the Vancouver Canucks universe later this week.

For the first time ever, the National Hockey League club will host its training camp at the Abbotsford Centre. Camp begins on Thursday (Sept. 23) and runs until Saturday (Sept. 25).

Other locations that the Vancouver Canucks have used for training camps in the past include: Whistler, Victoria and Vancouver.

Fans are able to attend and watch parts of training camp, and tickets go on sale on Monday (Sept. 20) at 10 a.m.

The Canucks then travel to Spokane, Wash. on Sunday (Sept. 26) to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken to open the preseason. The team returns to Abbotsford on Monday (Sept. 27) when they host the Calgary Flames at the Abbotsford Centre.

Face-off for that game is set for 7 p.m.

It’s the first NHL preseason game at the Abbotsford Centre since Sept. 23, 2019 when the Canucks hosted the Ottawa Senators. That game was significant because it was through that experience that the wheels began turning on an eventual relocation of the Canucks’ American Hockey League franchise to Abbotsford.

Tickets for Monday’s preseason game against the Flames go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m.

Visit ticketmaster.ca/Abbotsford-Entertainment-and-Sports-Centre-tickets-Abbotsford/venue/140426 to buy tickets for either the preseason game or training camp.

