Abbotsford Centre not hosting any AHL playoff games for round one

Series of unfortunate events lead to Abbotsford Canucks falling to fifth on last day of season

The Abbotsford Centre will not be hosting any playoff games for round one of the AHL postseason after the Canucks finished fifth in the Pacific Division on the final day of the regular season. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Centre will not be hosting any games in round one of the American Hockey League playoffs.

A series of unfortunate events for the Abbotsford Canucks made that possible over the past few days.

Abbotsford needed just one point in their last two games against the Manitoba Moose to finish fourth or two or more to finish fifth and earn home ice in round one.

The Canucks went on to lose 7-1 to Manitoba on Thursday (April 28) and 6-0 on Saturday (April 30). Abbotsford still could have clinched home ice if the Bakersfield Condors lost to the Stockton Heat on Saturday night, but Bakersfield posted a 3-1 win. Abbotsford and Bakersfield will now open the playoffs against each other in California.

The entire best-of-three series will occur in Bakersfield and is set for Tuesday (May 3), Wednesday (May 4) and May 9 (if necessary). All games will occur at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. The MBA has Disney on Ice already scheduled for next weekend, which is why there is a big gap between game two and a potential game three.

The winner of the Canucks/Condors series will then move on to the best-of-five Pacific Divison semifinal round. If Abbotsford wins against Bakersfield there will be playoff games at the Abbotsford Centre.

