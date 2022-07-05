The Vancouver Canucks will host a pre-season in Abbotsford on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The Vancouver Canucks will host a pre-season in Abbotsford on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Abbotsford Centre hosting Vancouver Canucks pre-season game

Edmonton Oilers coming to the AC on Wednesday, Oct. 5

For the second straight year, the Vancouver Canucks will play a pre-season game at the Abbotsford Centre.

The National Hockey League club announces its pre-season schedule on Tuesday (July 5) and revealed that Abbotsford will play host to a game on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that will see the Edmonton Oilers come to town.

The Abbotsford Centre hosted a pre-season game on Sept. 27, 2021 when the Calgary Flames battled the Canucks, but that game was limited to 50 per cent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Vancouver also hosted its 2021 training camp in Abbotsford.

This will be the first NHL pre-season game to occur in Abbotsford with full capacity potential since a game on Sept. 23, 2019 when the Canucks played the Ottawa Senators.

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks playing pre-season game in Abbotsford

Vancouver will host games against the Calgary Flames (Sept. 25), Seattle Kraken (Sept. 29) and Arizona Coyotes (Oct. 7). They also play road games in Calgary, Seattle and Edmonton.

The full NHL schedule is expected to be released this week.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks open training camp in Abbotsford

abbotsfordEdmontonhockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to its national teams

Just Posted

File photo Surrey Now-Leader
Bear and cubs spotted at Surrey high school

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum takes to the stage in Cloverdale during Canada Day, with other dignitaries including MP Sukh Dhaliwal (stage left) and Mounties in red serge (stage right). (Photo: City of Surrey)
Surrey MP, Mounties treatment an ‘embarrassment’ on Canada Day

Play On Canada’s street hockey festival may be coming to Cloverdale in September. (Photo via ​​playon.ca)
Street hockey festival may be coming to Cloverdale in September

Surrey RCMP is looking for 57-year-old Ramil Carpena Enriquez, who was reported missing from a North Surrey home, and it is believed he was travelling in a 2015 grey Toyota Rav4 with the licence plate BG7 94N. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP looking for 57-year-old man who was reported missing on July 3