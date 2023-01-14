Abbotsford Canucks win third straight by downing San Jose 5-1

Canucks defenceman Jack Rathbone injured and left the game in a stretcher in first period

The Abbotsford Canucks win streak has been extended to three games after a 5-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday (Jan. 14), but the team is likely focused now on the health of defenceman Jack Rathbone.

With Abbotsford up 1-0 and on the power play, the star rearguard was hit behind the Canucks net by San Jose’s Adam Raska in the first period and was unable to get back up. A penalty was not assessed on the play.

Rathbone about to be removed from the game in a stretcher after he got hit behind the net pic.twitter.com/acrIPnSQtC — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 15, 2023

Rathbone laid on the ice for several minutes as Canucks trainers attended to him and he left the ice on a stretcher. The San Jose broadcaster stated that Rathbone did give a thumbs up to the crowd from the stretcher, but the first period was stopped and four minutes were added to the second.

Rathbone has given the crowd a thumbs up. Game is going to intermission early. Terrible scene pic.twitter.com/QcRLxeD71T — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 15, 2023

The Canucks provided an update on Rathbone following the game. They stated he was sent to a local hospital and was alert and responsive prior to being admitted. He has since been discharged after being assessed by Canucks physicians. The team will continue to monitor him.

An update on Jack Rathbone. pic.twitter.com/w72HpVhh5e — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) January 15, 2023

Rathbone has been an effective player in Abbotsford and has collected seven points in 15 games. He also spent some time in Vancouver earlier this season.

Kyle Rau opened the scoring at 6:24 of the first period after tipping a shot from Wyatt Kalynuk. The Barracuda tied the game up when Jeffrey Viel scored at 8:00, but just 45 seconds later Linus Karlsson potted his 11th goal this season with a power play marker. Phil Di Giuseppe added another power play goal just 64 seconds later after a perfect pass from Christian Wolanin.

Karlsson on the power play pots his 11th goal, 2-1 Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/NkUN4UtyXp — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 15, 2023

Wolanin sets up Di Giuseppe perfectly for another power play goal and the Canucks take a 3-1 lead pic.twitter.com/2RELfDpHSB — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 15, 2023

Danila Klimovich added a goal at 13:02 and it was the sophomore forward’s eighth this season. He scored eight goals in 62 games last season.

Klimovich with his eighth makes it 4-1. He's now equalled his goals total from last year pic.twitter.com/0qOqih6j6q — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 15, 2023

The Canucks controlled the play for the majority of the third period, at one point outshooting San Jose 7-3 late and added a empty net goal from Arshdeep Bains. Arturs Silovs also stopped a penalty shot attempt from Thomas Bordeleau at 18:23 after Silovs was assessed a penalty due to dislodging the net.

San Jose received a penalty shot after Silvos dislodged the net. Silovs stands tall pic.twitter.com/y5K5AYIFe7 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 15, 2023

Silovs had another strong game, making 25 saves for his 15th win on the season. Bains, Rau and Wolanin all had two point nights. Abbotsford outshot San Jose 29-26.

Abbotsford’s record now moves to 22-10-1-1 on the season and they remain in third in the Pacific Divison. The two teams meet again on Sunday (Jan. 15) at 1 p.m.

Swimming with the fishes ain't so bad 🐟 pic.twitter.com/BWZMjcXUJC — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) January 15, 2023

