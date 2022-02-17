Abbotsford Canucks win fifth straight game

Make it five wins in a row for the Abbotsford Canucks.

The American Hockey League club extended their franchise record win streak on Wednesday (Feb. 17) with a 5-2 win in California over the Bakersfield Condors.

The Canucks power play remains red hot and went four for six to pace the win.

Offensively it was the Sheldon show that carried Abbotsford, with both Sheldon Dries and Sheldon Rempal scoring a pair of goals. Dries now leads the AHL with 24 goals.

Abbotsford led 1-0 after one and 2-1 after two. Nic Petan added an empty net goal late for some insurance.

Madison Bowey, Petan and Rempal all recorded three point nights. Defenceman Jack Rathbone collected two assists, but was also involved in a scary incident in the third period.

Rathbone was hit from behind into the end boards and was then removed from the game in a stretcher.

Condors forward Colton Sceviour received a five-minute major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct. Rathbone did not return to the game.

However, reporting from this morning has indicated that he is ok and was released from the hospital earlier today.

Spencer Martin had another strong game in goal, making 27 saves and also drawing an assist on the Canucks first goal of the game.

The Canucks next head east to take on the Colorado Eagles in Colorado on Saturday (Feb. 19) and Sunday (Feb. 20). They return home to take on the Stockton Heat on Feb. 25.

